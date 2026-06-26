Armed Forces Day is marked with festive concert by Azerbaijani and Turkish military orchestras (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. On the occasion of 26 June – Armed Forces Day and the 108th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Army, the military orchestra of the Heydar Aliyev Military Institute, operating under the National Defense University, and the Turkish Armed Forces Harmony Band performed a concert at Fountains Square in Baku, the Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense said.

The event began with a one-minute silence in memory of the National Leaders Heydar Aliyev and Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, as well as Shehids who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of the two brotherly countries.

Then the national anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye accompanied by military orchestras were performed.

The festive concert programme featuring military-patriotic songs, various marches, and musical pieces by renowned Azerbaijani, Turkish and international composers was welcomed with great enthusiasm and applause by local residents and visitors to the city.