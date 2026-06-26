Azerbaijan Army holds series of events (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. On the occasion of 26 June – Armed Forces Day, a series of events was held across the Azerbaijan Army, including types of troops branches, army corps, formations, military units, Combined Arms Army, special military educational institutions, as well as the military attaché offices of the Republic of Azerbaijan in foreign countries, the Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense said.

The events commenced with one-minute silence in memory of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, followed by the performance of the National Anthem.

During the events, participants were briefed on the history of the establishment of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the honorable path traversed by the Azerbaijan Army. It was emphasized that the process of national army development, initiated during the era of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first democratic republic in the Muslim East, entered a new stage of development in independent Azerbaijan based on the principle of historical continuity. The Separate Azerbaijan Corps, established on 26 June 1918, constituted the legal foundation of the Army of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. Pursuant to the historic Decree signed by the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, on 22 May 1998, 26 June—the date marking the establishment of the Separate Azerbaijan Corps in 1918 is solemnly celebrated each year in the Republic of Azerbaijan as Armed Forces Day.

Today, under the visionary leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijan Army has evolved into a highly capable and combat-ready military force. As a result, during the Patriotic War, the Azerbaijan Army liberated the country's territories from occupation within a short period, bringing the joy of victory to the Azerbaijani nation.

In accordance with the plan, military units organized public-political training sessions, roundtable discussions, conferences, visits to museums, as well as book, photo, and art exhibitions. Documentary and feature films were also screened. In addition, the graves of the martyrs were visited, and meetings were held with their family members.

Concert programs were presented as part of the festive events with the participation of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov, the Ganja Garrison Ideological and Cultural Center, as well as representatives of the cultural and artistic community and regional departments of culture.

During the events, a group of distinguished servicemen who had excelled in the performance of their duties were presented with awards.