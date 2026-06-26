Murad Heydarov reflects on Arif Heydarov's legacy at premiere of documentary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Arif Heydarov always did his job worthily and didn't consider it heroic, Murad Heydarov said at the premiere of the documentary film "We remember you, Arif!" dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the outstanding statesman of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General Arif Heydarov, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, the greatest gift on the occasion of his father's 100th anniversary is the liberation of the Azerbaijani lands from occupation under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

"We tried to rely on archival documents and concrete facts during the filming. We express our gratitude to everyone who supported the film. In this film, we tried to reveal Arif Heydarov's personality in more depth, as well as show the socio-political context of the period in which he was active," he added.

Murad Heydarov also said that after his father's death, Heydar Aliyev and his family surrounded them with attention and care. According to him, the family of the National Leader always supported them during difficult times.

"As is well known, my father had close ties with Heydar Aliyev. After his death, Heydar Aliyev's family was always by our side. Zarifa Aliyeva, in particular, took great care of us," he said.

The premiere ceremony was also attended by Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Director of the National Museum of Azerbaijani Literature named after Nizami Ganjavi, Rafael Huseynov, Honorary Chairman of the "Alliance" Public Union of Veterans of the Azerbaijani Special Service Bodies, Shamil Suleymanov, and First Secretary of the Union of Writers of Azerbaijan, Chingiz Abdullayev.

The speeches mentioned Arif Heydarov's contributions to Azerbaijani statehood, the development of security and law enforcement agencies, his professionalism, and loyalty to the state. It was noted that his life and activities are not only the fate of one person, but also an important historical stage reflecting the complex socio-political period of Azerbaijan. The speakers drew attention to Arif Heydarov's services in World War II, including the "Vistula-Oder" operation, and his successful work in state security and internal affairs bodies in subsequent years. The speeches discussed various investigations into the causes of his death and emphasized the importance of investigating this incident from all angles. At the same time, the documentary's significance in conveying Arif Heydarov's life path, personality, and the historical and political realities of the period in which he lived and worked to future generations was emphasized.

The directors of the film are Alisattar Guliyev and Rustam Babazade, and the screenwriter is Leonid Mlechin. The project manager of the film is Murad Heydarov.

The film featured songs and music that Arif Heydarov loved very much.