U.S. launches strikes against Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it had launched strikes on Iranian territory in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to CENTCOM, U.S. aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage facilities, as well as coastal radar installations. The operation followed Iran's June 25 attack on the Singapore-flagged cargo vessel M/V Ever Lovely using kamikaze drones.

CENTCOM stated that the attack on the civilian vessel constituted a violation of the ceasefire and the principle of freedom of navigation. The command added that U.S. forces will continue to ensure the security of commercial shipping transiting the Strait of Hormuz and monitor Iran's compliance with the agreements.

