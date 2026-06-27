Azerbaijan's exports of products to U.S. elevate by nearly 38% in 5M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The value of product export from Azerbaijan to the U.S. rose by nearly 37.9% in the first 5 months of 2026.

This is reflected in the report by the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee.

According to the report, the above indicator amounted to $43 million, which is an increase of $11.8 million compared to the first 5 months of last year.

Meanwhile, during the reporting period, the volume of trade transactions between the two countries came in at $384.5 million, down $166.2 million, or 30.2%, year on year.

In the same period of this year, Azerbaijan imported $341.5 million worth of goods from the U.S., a decrease of $178 million or 34.3% compared to the same period in 2025.

Overall, Azerbaijan conducted trade operations worth $20.78 billion with foreign partners from January through May 2026, a decrease of $178 million, or 0.8%, compared to the same period last year.

Exports accounted for $13.97 billion of total trade turnover, while imports stood at $6.8 billion. Export volumes increased by $2.9 billion, or 27%, while imports declined by $3.14 billion, or 31.6% year-on-year.

As a result, Azerbaijan recorded a positive trade balance of $7.15 billion, which is $6.1 billion, or 6.9 times, higher than in the first 5 months of the previous year.

In general, economic relations between Azerbaijan and the United States are developing positively. As an example, we can mention the organization of mutual meetings and the signing of relevant agreements. Thus, on June 2, within the framework of Baku Energy Week, the first meeting of the Azerbaijan-U.S. Economic Dialogue was held in accordance with the Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America, jointly organized by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the U.S. Department of State.

The event, co-chaired by the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy and Business Affairs Caleb Orr, was attended by representatives of state agencies, international financial institutions, and the private sector of both countries.

Minister Mikayil Jabbarov emphasized the dynamic development of Azerbaijani-U.S. relations, Economy said.

"The Strategic Partnership Charter plays an important role in strengthening our economic cooperation. There are significant prospects for expanding trade relations through the Trump Administration for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) and the Middle East Corridor, strengthening energy security, developing supply chains for critical minerals, as well as exploring new investment opportunities in the areas of transport, logistics, and digital infrastructure. Constructive dialogue on identifying joint projects, further strengthening business ties, and implementing mutually beneficial initiatives will contribute to bilateral cooperation."

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs Caleb Orr underlined their commitment to expanding bilateral opportunities in the areas of business, trade, and economic investment between Azerbaijan and the United States.

"This direction is one of the main priorities of the Strategic Partnership Charter signed by U.S. Vice President Jay Dee Vance and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku in February of this year. The results of the projects and initiatives to be discussed within the framework of the dialogue, as well as the existing opportunities for further strengthening bilateral economic relations, will give impetus to the development of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States," he said.

Panel sessions dedicated to regional connections, trade and transit, energy security, investments, artificial intelligence, and digital infrastructure were held within the framework of the First Economic Dialogue. The first session discussed the Trump Initiative for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), the Middle Corridor, expanding regional logistics opportunities, Azerbaijan's favorable business environment for investors, as well as the new opportunities created for U.S. companies by the country's growing ties with Europe and Central Asia.

The session on energy security reviewed cooperation opportunities in the development of the Southern Gas Corridor, electricity connections, and increasing energy production. The issues of partnership in the diversification of supply chains, diversification of critical mineral supply chains, and other areas were discussed.

The panel on economic investments discussed the promotion of economic projects serving the mutual welfare of both peoples, including bilateral investments in transport and logistics, energy, and digital technologies. Also, the focus was on the opportunities for promoting U.S. investments in various directions, including the Alat Free Economic Zone, which offers incentive mechanisms, advantages, and a favorable legal regime for investors.

The discussions on artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure provided information on U.S. high-tech solutions. Cooperation in the application of data centers, artificial intelligence technologies, the development of regulatory frameworks, and future partnership in this area were considered. During the meeting, the parties emphasized the importance of expanding economic cooperation, promoting mutual investments, and supporting innovative projects.

The event also included a meeting with business circles, and the importance of developing cooperation between the private sector and establishing new partnerships was noted.

At the end of the event, it was announced that Baku would host the U.S.'s 2nd World Artificial Intelligence Week this year. With the participation of Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs Caleb Orr, a number of documents and a Protocol of Dialogue were signed in the fields of creating digital infrastructure, technology transfer, and implementing efficient industrial solutions in Azerbaijan.

Against the backdrop of expanding economic cooperation with the U.S., new investment and technology directions are also being formed.

The International Trade Administration (ITA) of the U.S. Department of Commerce, in response to a request from Trend, said that Washington sees significant potential for expanding cooperation in the areas of natural minerals, digital transformation, logistics, and multimodal connectivity.

"The United States sees great opportunities for significantly expanding commercial cooperation with Azerbaijan in the areas identified in the Strategic Partnership Charter. In particular, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, e-government solutions, as well as multimodal logistics and the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route are the main promising areas of cooperation," ITA said in response to Trend's inquiry.

The organization noted that there are also significant opportunities for U.S. companies in the development of advanced production in the Alat Free Economic Zone, processing of critical minerals and high technologies.

According to ITA, the first Azerbaijan-U.S. Economic Dialogue, held in early June as part of the Baku Energy Week, was an important stage in the practical implementation of the Strategic Partnership Charter.

"This dialogue serves to translate high-level demonstrated political will into concrete trade and investment outcomes. Azerbaijan is of strategic importance for U.S. companies as an energy hub, a transport and logistics hub, and an increasingly attractive destination for technology investments," ITA told Trend.