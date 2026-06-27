Azerbaijan's ambassador to Kazakhstan awarded Order of Dostyk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Kazakhstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yermek Kosherbayev, received Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Agalar Atamoglanov, on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said.

The foreign minister expressed his appreciation to the Azerbaijani diplomat for his productive work in strengthening bilateral cooperation. Noting the high level of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, Yermek Kosherbayev emphasized the importance of further expanding mutually beneficial ties.

"During your diplomatic service, you have represented the Republic of Azerbaijan with distinction and made a significant contribution to strengthening the multifaceted cooperation between our countries. You have been directly involved in taking Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan relations to a qualitatively new level," the minister said.

Ambassador Atamoglanov expressed his gratitude to the Kazakh side for the comprehensive support provided throughout his diplomatic mission.

At the conclusion of the meeting, on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Yermek Kosherbayev presented Ambassador Atamoglanov with the Order of Dostyk, Second Class, in recognition of his significant contribution to the development of good-neighborly relations and the comprehensive strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

