Azerbaijani oil declines in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, decreased by $3.01, or 3.9%, on June 26 from the previous level, coming in at $74.36 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went down by $3.02, or 4%, to $71.90 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dropped by $3.71, or 7.7%, to $44.14 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea fell by $2.68, or 3.7%, to $70.56 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.