Turkmen parliament, UN discuss legal and digital cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Turkmenistan's parliament and the United Nations discussed cooperation on legislative reform, digitalization and sustainable development during talks in Ashgabat.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Mejlis (parliament) of Turkmenistan following a meeting between Speaker Dunyagozel Gulmanova and UN Resident Coordinator Dmitry Shlapachenko.

"During the meeting, the parties emphasized the importance of constructive relations and the long-standing history of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United Nations and its specialized agencies," the report says.

According to the Mejlis, the participants also discussed joint efforts to coordinate national Sustainable Development Goals, improve legislation in line with international standards, digitalize the parliament's information systems and enhance electronic document management.

Particular attention was paid to improving legislation in line with international standards, as well as to the digitization of the national parliament’s information systems and the improvement of electronic document management, the press release says.

According to the report, the sides further noted the importance of UN resolutions initiated by Turkmenistan on energy and transport corridors, peace and sustainable development, as well as the initiative to proclaim 2028 the International Year of International Law.

To note, the United Nations in Turkmenistan serves as a development partner, endorsing national priorities aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals through the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (2021-2025/2026-2030). The Country Team, led by the UN Resident Coordinator, collaborates with the government on health, education, economic, and social reforms. Key focuses include people-centered governance, inclusive economic growth, and quality services. Major UN agencies involved are UNDP, WHO, UNICEF, and UNODC.

Additionally, the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia addresses regional security. Key projects encompass legal aid strengthening, violence protection for women and children, trade improvement, water resource management, and pandemic preparedness, supported by significant government financial contributions.