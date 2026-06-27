Uzbekistan, Croatia sign 2027–2028 cooperation roadmap

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Uzbekistan and Croatia agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation across a range of sectors and signed a 2027–2028 cooperation program between their foreign ministries.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan following the meeting between Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman.

The discussions, held in both one-on-one and expanded formats during Saidov’s official visit to Croatia, focused on opportunities to strengthen political dialogue, trade and economic ties, investment cooperation, transport and logistics connectivity, energy partnerships, and tourism exchanges.

The two sides also emphasized the importance of establishing a mechanism for regular political consultations between their foreign ministries, expanding the legal framework governing bilateral relations, creating an Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, and increasing engagement between the business communities of both countries.

Following the talks, the ministers signed a Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia for 2027–2028.

“We are confident that this document will contribute to the further systematic development of practical cooperation between the foreign ministries of our two countries,” Saidov said following the signing ceremony.

The agreement is expected to provide a framework for closer diplomatic coordination and support broader efforts to expand cooperation between Uzbekistan and Croatia in the coming years.