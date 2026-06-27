Kazakhstan, Melco Resorts discuss tourism co-op in Alatau City

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Kazakhstan and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited have discussed tourism infrastructure cooperation frameworks within the developing Alatau City project, the press service of Kazakh government says.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the international hospitality group.

"During the talks, the sides evaluated prospects for developing the country's hospitality sector, focusing closely on potential investor participation in projects within the Alatau region," the statement says

Bektenov emphasized that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays increased attention to the Alatau City initiative and the construction of its critical infrastructure.

He highlighted that a new Constitution and the Constitutional Law "On the Special Legal Regime of Alatau City" enter into force on July 1, 2026, establishing transparent investor interaction mechanisms, long-term stability for project implementation, and modern investment protection frameworks.

Lawrence Ho expressed his company's interest in pursuing joint projects, pointing out Kazakhstan's significant potential in the regional tourism market.

Following the consultations, both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to expanding commercial ties and advancing modern infrastructure frameworks.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) is a developer, owner, and operator of integrated casino resorts and entertainment facilities, primarily in Asia and Europe. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company operates properties such as City of Dreams Macau, Altira Macau, City of Dreams Manila, and City of Dreams Mediterranean in Cyprus.