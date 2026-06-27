Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of June 27.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 28 currencies went up, while 18 currencies fell compared to June 23.

The official rate for $1 is 1,309,885 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,493,624 rials. On June 23, the euro was priced at 1,494,876 rials.

Currency Rial on June 27 Rial on June 23 1 US dollar USD 1,309,885 1,307,633 1 British pound GBP 1,731,747 1,732,243 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,620,668 1,616,018 1 Swedish króna SEK 134,870 135,985 1 Norwegian krone NOK 132,082 134,859 1 Danish krone DKK 199,824 199,986 1 Indian rupee INR 13,884 13,825 1 UAE Dirham AED 356,672 356,061 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 4,231,146 4,241,256 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 470,646 470,021 100 Japanese yen JPY 810,167 809,603 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 167,035 166,784 1 Omani rial OMR 3,404,601 3,398,458 1 Canadian dollar CAD 923,465 922,801 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 740,028 747,944 1 South African rand ZAR 79,597 79,777 1 Turkish lira TRY 28,094 28,143 1 Russian ruble RUB 16,998 17,727 1 Qatari riyal QAR 359,859 359,240 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 99,956 99,786 1 Syrian pound SYP 11,341 11,321 1 Australian dollar AUD 904,560 915,278 1 Saudi riyal SAR 349,303 348,702 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,483,737 3,477,747 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,012,739 1,010,879 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,065,135 1,064,134 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 38,962 39,105 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 624 623 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 867,329 863,677 1 Libyan dinar LYD 204,013 204,169 1 Chinese yuan CNY 192,562 193,071 100 Thai baht THB 3,925,291 3,967,796 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 320,445 315,138 1,000 South Korean won KRW 853,820 850,172 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,847,511 1,844,334 1 euro EUR 1,493,624 1,494,876 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 269,496 268,403 1 Georgian lari GEL 496,362 494,777 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 73,343 73,336 1 Afghan afghani AFN 20,438 20,710 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 472,968 472,155 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 770,521 769,196 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,136,955 2,142,011 1 Tajik somoni TJS 141,540 140,912 1 Turkmen manat TMT 374,414 373,866 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,109 2,155

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,668,673 rials and $1 costs 1,463,400.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.66-1.69 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,89-1,92 million rials.