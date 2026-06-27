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Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 27

Economy Materials 27 June 2026 09:55 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 27
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of June 27.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 28 currencies went up, while 18 currencies fell compared to June 23.

The official rate for $1 is 1,309,885 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,493,624 rials. On June 23, the euro was priced at 1,494,876 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 27

Rial on June 23

1 US dollar

USD

1,309,885

1,307,633

1 British pound

GBP

1,731,747

1,732,243

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,620,668

1,616,018

1 Swedish króna

SEK

134,870

135,985

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

132,082

134,859

1 Danish krone

DKK

199,824

199,986

1 Indian rupee

INR

13,884

13,825

1 UAE Dirham

AED

356,672

356,061

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

4,231,146

4,241,256

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

470,646

470,021

100 Japanese yen

JPY

810,167

809,603

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

167,035

166,784

1 Omani rial

OMR

3,404,601

3,398,458

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

923,465

922,801

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

740,028

747,944

1 South African rand

ZAR

79,597

79,777

1 Turkish lira

TRY

28,094

28,143

1 Russian ruble

RUB

16,998

17,727

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

359,859

359,240

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

99,956

99,786

1 Syrian pound

SYP

11,341

11,321

1 Australian dollar

AUD

904,560

915,278

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

349,303

348,702

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,483,737

3,477,747

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,012,739

1,010,879

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,065,135

1,064,134

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

38,962

39,105

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

624

623

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

867,329

863,677

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

204,013

204,169

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

192,562

193,071

100 Thai baht

THB

3,925,291

3,967,796

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

320,445

315,138

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

853,820

850,172

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,847,511

1,844,334

1 euro

EUR

1,493,624

1,494,876

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

269,496

268,403

1 Georgian lari

GEL

496,362

494,777

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

73,343

73,336

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

20,438

20,710

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

472,968

472,155

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

770,521

769,196

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,136,955

2,142,011

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

141,540

140,912

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

374,414

373,866

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,109

2,155

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,668,673 rials and $1 costs 1,463,400.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.66-1.69 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,89-1,92 million rials.

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