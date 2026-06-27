Uzbekistan, Slovenia seek to expand trade, investment cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov met with Slovenian Foreign and European Affairs Minister Tone Kajzer to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and advance the implementation of agreements reached by the two countries’ leaders.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the sides welcomed the steady development of Uzbekistan-Slovenia relations and emphasized the importance of translating high-level agreements into practical outcomes.

The ministers discussed opportunities to expand trade, economic and investment cooperation, enhance intergovernmental dialogue, and strengthen ties between the business communities of both countries.

They also explored new joint initiatives in the humanitarian sphere and tourism, highlighting the potential for broader people-to-people exchanges and closer cooperation across multiple sectors.

“We welcomed the steady progress in Uzbekistan-Slovenia relations and placed particular emphasis on the practical implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level,” Saidov said following the meeting.

The talks reflected the shared commitment of Tashkent and Ljubljana to further deepen bilateral relations and develop new areas of cooperation.