Uzbekistan reaffirms support for diplomacy in talks with Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov held a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi to discuss regional developments and bilateral cooperation.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

During the call, Araghchi briefed his Uzbek counterpart on the latest developments related to the implementation of understandings aimed at ending the recent conflict. The ministers also exchanged views on the current regional situation and prospects for maintaining stability.

Saidov reaffirmed Uzbekistan’s support for continued diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions and emphasized the importance of dialogue and adherence to agreements reached by the parties.

“Uzbekistan supports continued diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions in the region and underscores the importance of maintaining dialogue and implementing the understandings reached,” Saidov said.

The two sides also discussed further strengthening Uzbekistan-Iran relations and agreed to continue close consultations on issues of mutual interest.

The conversation reflects Tashkent’s ongoing support for diplomatic engagement and peaceful conflict resolution through dialogue and cooperation.

According to the official sources, the first round of talks between Iran and the United States, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, took place on June 21. The memorandum was signed on June 18 by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump and entered into force on June 19.