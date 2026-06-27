Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva participate in seasonal flower planting campaign on Baku Boulevard (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. On June 26, a seasonal flower-planting campaign was held on Baku Boulevard.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, participated in the campaign.

Organized to enrich the green spaces of Baku Boulevard and enhance the area's natural beauty and aesthetic appearance, the campaign featured the planting of thousands of seasonal flowers of various species, arranged in accordance with carefully designed landscape compositions.

The campaign, held jointly with volunteers from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's "Regional Development" Public Union, is of significant importance for promoting active participation in environmental initiatives, fostering a responsible attitude toward the environment, preserving the Seaside National Park as a green space, and increasing public support for its development.