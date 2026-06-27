Kazakhstan, China discuss launch of Aktau container hub

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Kazakhstan and China discussed the launch of the Aktau International Container Hub during talks between transport officials in China.

This was reflected in a press release published by Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) following a meeting between KTZ Chairman Talgat Aldybergenov and Lianyungang Mayor Zhou Jin.

"The parties discussed the development of joint logistics projects and the expansion of investment cooperation, and reaffirmed their readiness to launch the Aktau International Container Hub," the report says.

The press release notes that all preparatory work for establishing Aktau International Container Hub LLP has been completed, with the start of operations scheduled before the end of June.

Particular attention was paid to integrating the Port of Lianyungang, the Khorgos Gateway Dry Port and the Aktau container hub into a unified logistics system. According to KTZ, this will enable seamless cargo transportation from the Yellow Sea coast through Kazakhstan and the Caspian Sea to the markets of the Caucasus, Türkiye and Europe.

"For more than ten years of cooperation with the Port of Lianyungang, we have built a solid foundation for developing new international transport routes. Today, our common task is not only to increase transportation volumes, but also to create a modern, sustainable and competitive logistics system that ensures efficient connectivity between Asia and Europe," Aldybergenov said.

According to the press release, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to further developing international transport corridors and strengthening Kazakhstan and China's roles as key logistics partners across Eurasia.

For reference, Kazakhstan and China have built one of the closest transport partnerships in Central Asia, with cooperation centered on cross-border rail infrastructure and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor). Landmark joint projects include the logistics terminal at the Chinese port of Lianyungang, launched in 2014, and the Khorgos Gateway dry port on the Kazakh-Chinese border, which has become a major Eurasian transshipment hub. Kazakhstan aims to increase annual transit volumes to 74 million tons by 2030, while cargo traffic along the Middle Corridor more than doubled from less than 1.5 million tons in 2022 to over 3.3 million tons in 2024, reflecting the route's growing role in Asia-Europe trade.