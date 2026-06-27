Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening and presentation ceremonies at the Seaside National Park (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. On June 26, presentation ceremonies for a number of projects were held at the Seaside National Park.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, attended the ceremonies.

Opening of the "Boulevard Sports Club"

The event began with the opening of the "Boulevard Sports Club," which was established following extensive renovation and reconstruction work on the traditional tennis court complex at the Seaside National Park.

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva familiarized themselves with the facilities at the sports club.

The new sports club was built as part of ongoing efforts to promote a healthy lifestyle, expand sports infrastructure, and increase recreational opportunities at the Seaside National Park. It features a functional fitness hall equipped with modern equipment, padel courts, and other sports facilities.

Presentation of the "WasteShark" Floating Water-Cleaning Device

Following this, the innovative "WasteShark" floating water-cleaning device was presented as part of measures implemented to improve the environmental condition of the Baku Bay area of the Seaside National Park and ensure the cleanliness of its waters.

During the presentation, the technical capabilities of the device were demonstrated to Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva. Against the backdrop of declining Caspian Sea water levels in recent years, the device is equipped with advanced technological solutions that allow it to swiftly collect floating waste, biomass, and various pollutants in coastal areas, shallow waters, and enclosed marine environments.

The remote-controlled device, equipped with special sensors and cameras and capable of agile movement, collects waste, organic debris, and pollutants from the water's surface. Operating effectively in hard-to-reach areas, the "WasteShark" is designed to expand the capabilities of environmental monitoring and cleanup efforts.

The device is planned to be deployed for localized cleanup operations in its initial phase, and, based on the results obtained, will later be deployed across a wider area of Baku Bay in various operational formats.

The project was implemented at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union.

Presentation of Electric Phaetons (Carriages)

Subsequently, a new project introducing electric phaetons to provide visitors with a distinct recreation and sightseeing experience at Baku Boulevard was presented.

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva were first briefed on the new project. Inspired by the carriage traditions of Baku, these historic-looking modern vehicles offer eco-friendly, silent, and comfortable tours along a dedicated route through the Boulevard. The use of electric phaetons is one of the steps taken to promote the principles of modern, environmentally sustainable urban development. A tour of the Boulevard aboard the electric carriages was then organized for the guests.

During the opening and presentation ceremonies, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva met with city residents and took photos with them.