Uzbekistan, South Korea seek closer ties in agricultural innovation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Representatives of Uzbekistan and South Korea discussed expanding cooperation in agricultural research, education and innovation during a meeting at the Southern Farming Research Institute under Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Agriculture.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan.

The talks were held with the participation of Song Insong, director of South Korea’s King Sejong Institute, who visited the research center to learn about its scientific activities, research environment and recent achievements.

“The scientific potential of the institute’s researchers and the innovative approaches being introduced in the agricultural sector deserve high recognition,” Song Insong, director of South Korea’s King Sejong Institute, said during his visit.

During the visit, Song toured the institute’s modern laboratories and reviewed ongoing fundamental and applied research projects, as well as innovative developments aimed at advancing Uzbekistan’s agricultural sector.

He also met with scientists and young researchers, praising their scientific potential and the innovative approaches being introduced in agriculture.

“We reached a common understanding on expanding bilateral cooperation, particularly through experience-sharing initiatives and joint research projects,” the parties said following the talks.

The meeting underscored the growing role of international partnerships in promoting agricultural innovation and enhancing scientific cooperation between Uzbekistan and South Korea.