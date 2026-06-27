Uzbekistan, Croatia deepen political and economic ties

Photo: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Uzbek Foreign Minister met with Croatian Prime Minister to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation across key sectors.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, following the meeting between Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković.

At the start of the meeting, Saidov conveyed the greetings and best wishes of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the Croatian leader.

The discussions focused on elevating Uzbekistan-Croatia relations through enhanced political dialogue, increased trade and investment, and closer cooperation in transport and logistics.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional developments and explored opportunities for collaboration within international organizations.

“We discussed ways to elevate Uzbekistan-Croatia relations to a qualitatively new level, with particular emphasis on enhancing political dialogue, expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, and advancing partnership in transport and logistics,” Saidov said following the meeting.

He also praised Zagreb’s commitment to strengthening ties with Tashkent.

“We highly appreciate the strong commitment of the Croatian leadership to further strengthening friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation with Uzbekistan,” Saidov said.

The meeting underscored the growing engagement between Uzbekistan and Croatia as both countries seek to broaden cooperation across political, economic and international platforms.