Kazakhstan holds investment talks with Chinese companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Kazakhstan held a series of investment talks with leading Chinese industrial and agribusiness companies in Urumqi.

This was reflected in a press release published by Kazakhstan's Ministry of National Economy following meetings held by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin with the management of several Chinese companies.

According to the ministry, one of the key meetings was held with China Pingmei Shenma Holding Group Co., Ltd., which is considering investing up to $1.5 billion in the construction of a full-cycle coal chemical complex in Kazakhstan focused on deep coal processing and high value-added products.

"We actively support coal chemical projects. We are ready to facilitate the implementation of the project and work out financing mechanisms jointly with the Baiterek holding and the Development Bank of Kazakhstan. The Abai Region is also open to cooperation and ready to offer sites for the project," Zhumangarin said.

According to the press release, China Pingmei Shenma Holding Group and QazTrade signed a memorandum on strategic cooperation in the development of Kazakhstan's coal resources and coal chemical industry.

The ministry said Zhumangarin also met with Xinjiang Zhongxinjian Animal Husbandry Co., Ltd. to discuss cooperation in biotechnology, livestock breeding, veterinary pharmaceuticals, irrigation technologies and deep agricultural processing.

"Today Kazakhstan is interested not in exporting live cattle, but in supplying high value-added processed products. Creating modern quality control and logistics infrastructure will significantly increase exports of processed products to the Chinese market," Zhumangarin said.

According to the ministry, the Kazakh side proposed establishing a laboratory operating under Chinese standards, improving the regulatory framework for exports and developing cross-border logistics infrastructure. The parties also agreed to prepare cooperation roadmaps and organize reciprocal expert visits to advance the investment initiatives.

To note, China is one of Kazakhstan's largest economic partners. Bilateral trade reached a record $48.7 billion in 2025, while Chinese direct investment in Kazakhstan totaled $2.8 billion. The two countries have set a long-term goal of increasing trade turnover to $100 billion, with cooperation focused on industry, transport, energy, agriculture and cross-border logistics.