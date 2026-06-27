Kyrgyzstan, JICA discuss new co-op areas for small and medium enterprises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Kyrgyzstan and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have discussed new cooperation areas aimed at supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the Kyrgyz Ministry of Economy says.

According to the official release of the ministry the issue was reviewed during a bilateral meeting between Deputy Minister Benazir Nurlanova, JICA Senior Representative Takafumi Ueda, and economic development specialists.

"During the talks, the sides focused on expanding the Consortium of SME Support Institutions to better pool the resources of state development bodies, financial organizations, and international partners.

The panel also reviewed targeted credit guarantee mechanisms and discussed strengthening the role of the Guarantee Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic to improve private sector access to commercial financing," the statement says.

The ministerial press service noted that the dialogue extended to human capital development through joint initiatives with the Kyrgyz-Republic Japan Center for Human Development (KRJC). This collaboration will focus on upgrading entrepreneurial skills, personnel training, and spreading modern business management practices, particularly across rural regions.

Nurlanova emphasized that creating a comprehensive support framework that fuses financial and non-financial tools remains a top macroeconomic priority for the state. Following the consultations, both institutions reaffirmed their commitment to upgrading SME competitiveness to help secure long-term, sustainable regional growth.