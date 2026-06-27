Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit "CandyFest" summer festival and watch "Magic Pearl" water circus show (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. On June 26, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, visited the "CandyFest" summer festival held on Baku Boulevard.

They were first briefed in detail about the festival. The festival, which began on June 1, will continue until the end of July. It features presentations tailored for visitors of all age groups. It was also mentioned that interesting performances, interactive games, and entertainment programs are organized for children daily from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM during the festival.

During the visit, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva toured the fairgrounds and various booths set up as part of the festival. The guests sampled the treats at the booths, met with festival visitors, and took photos. Various gifts were also presented to the guests during the visit.

Subsequently, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva watched the open-air "Magic Pearl" water circus show. This was followed by a theatrical performance featuring fairy tale characters that incorporated light effects, music, and acrobatic elements.