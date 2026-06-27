Iranian MFA accuses U.S. of violating provisions of peace memorandum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The U.S. military’s airstrikes overnight on several coastal control facilities in southern Iran constitute a clear violation of the UN Charter, as well as the first provision of the MoU, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said.

“Iran’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the U.S. military’s airstrikes carried out overnight against several sites on Iran’s southern coast. Iran considers the targeting of several coastal control facilities as a clear violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, as well as the first provision of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding signed between Iran and the United States on ending the war,” the statement said.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also said that Israel’s attack on Lebanon, carried out with US coordination, constitutes a clear violation of the first provision of the memorandum.

“Iran will resolutely defend its sovereignty, security and national interests in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter. The defensive strikes by Iran’s armed forces against U.S. positions were carried out in this context. It is clear that responsibility for the current situation lies with the United States and any parties that have been involved in attacks against Iran in any form,” the statement added.

The ministry said Iran expects countries located in the southern part of the Persian Gulf to comply with international law and the principles of good-neighborly relations by preventing the use of their territories for attacks against Iran.

The Foreign Ministry also called on the United Nations, the UN Security Council, the Secretary-General and other responsible international bodies not to ignore what it described as blatant violations of the principles of the UN Charter.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced overnight that it had carried out strikes on Iranian territory in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also launched strikes against U.S. military positions in the region in response to the American attacks.

Earlier, on February 28, the United States and Israel launched air strikes against Iran after no concrete results were achieved in talks over Tehran’s nuclear program. Iran, in turn, targeted Israel and U.S. facilities in the region with missiles and drones from the same day. A ceasefire agreement was reached between the sides on April 7 through Pakistani mediation.

On June 18, Iran and the United States signed a peace memorandum. The document was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump and entered into force on June 19.

The first round of talks between Iran and the United States took place on June 21, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.