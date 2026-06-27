EBRD head to visit Turkmenistan in July

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso, is expected to visit Turkmenistan in July.

This was reflected in a press release published by the press service of the Turkmen government following a Cabinet of Ministers meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

According to the report, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov reported that preparations are underway for the upcoming visit of the EBRD leadership, during which draft agreements are being finalized for signature.

"As part of the preparations for the visit of the head of this organization to our country next month, a working meeting was held with the participation of the heads of relevant domestic ministries and sectoral agencies, as well as the head of the EBRD’s representative office in Turkmenistan," the press release says.

According to the report, a working meeting discussed proposed documents covering energy, transport, environmental protection, and financial and banking cooperation.

The government noted that the planned agreements aim to further strengthen strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and the EBRD across key sectors of the economy.

For reference, the EBRD has been operating in Turkmenistan since 1992 and has invested about €321 million through 88 projects, with all current operations focused on the private sector. The bank's active portfolio in the country includes support for private companies, trade finance and financial institutions, while its strategy prioritizes SME development, logistics, transport services and the attraction of foreign investment.

The EBRD has consistently positioned private-sector development as the core objective of its engagement in Turkmenistan. The bank supports local businesses through partner banks and direct financing, while also promoting trade integration and investment projects linked to regional transport corridors, including CAREC and TRACECA routes.