Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for June 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for June 29.

According to CBA, the official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7 manat.

''The exchange rate of the euro against the manat was 1.9351 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0365 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.1687 manat,'' the information indicates.