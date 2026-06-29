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Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for June 29

Economy News 29 June 2026 09:39 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for June 29
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for June 29.

According to CBA, the official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7 manat.

''The exchange rate of the euro against the manat was 1.9351 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0365 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.1687 manat,'' the information indicates.

Code Exchange rate
USD 1.7
EUR 1.9351
AUD 1.1711
BYN 0.6035
AED 0.4628
KRW 0.11
CZK 0.0798
CNY 0.25
DKK 0.2589
GEL 0.6433
HKD 0.2168
INR 0.018
GBP 2.2439
SEK 0.1746
CHF 2.0989
ILS 0.5663
CAD 1.1978
KWD 5.4894
KZT 0.3497
QAR 0.4663
KGS 0.0194
HUF 0.5472
MDL 0.0961
NOK 0.171
UZS 0.0142
PKR 0.6104
PLN 0.4514
RON 0.3693
RUB 2.1687
RSD 0.0165
SGD 1.3134
SAR 0.4527
xdr 2.3055
TRY 0.0365
TMT 0.4857
UAH 0.0379
JPY 1.0506
NZD 0.9594

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