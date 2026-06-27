"Caucasus Eagle 2026" exercise with Azerbaijani Army's participation wraps up (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Pursuant to the approved cooperation plan, the "Caucasus Eagle-2026" Joint Special Tactical Exercise, conducted at the Mukhrovani Military Base near Tbilisi bringing together special forces members from Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, has successfully concluded.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

According to the report, the closing ceremony was attended by high-level officials from the participating countries.

In their remarks, the speakers congratulated the participants on the successful completion of the exercise and expressed their satisfaction with the effective cooperation demonstrated by the special operations forces of all three countries.

It was emphasized that the exercise holds particular significance for strengthening regional cooperation in the fields of security and defense among the participating nations, as well as for enhancing the combat readiness and interoperability of their special operations units.

Throughout the exercise, the special forces personnel successfully executed a range of mission scenarios, including raids on simulated targets, building-clearing operations conducted by small tactical teams, combat engineering and explosive breaching tasks, helicopter airborne insertion operations, the neutralization of simulated enemy forces, and other tactical activities.

Senior military officers from the participating countries observed the progress of the exercise. The performance of the special forces personnel was highly commended by the exercise leadership, who also wished the participants continued success in their future military service.