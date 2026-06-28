Azerbaijan transits another shipment of wheat to Armenia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Today, another shipment of wheat—770 tons in 11 railcars—was shipped from Russia via Azerbaijan to Armenia.

The cargo departed from the Bilajari station of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, heading toward Boyuk-Kesik station, from where it will proceed through Georgia to Armenia.

On October 21, 2025, in a joint press statement with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had existed since the time of occupation. The first such transit cargo was a shipment of Kazakh grain to Armenia.