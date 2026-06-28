Members of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis to visit Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Head of the Azerbaijan-Ukraine interparliamentary relations working group of the Milli Majlis, Alibala Maharramzade, and group member Erkin Gadirli will pay a visit to Kyiv on June 29.

During the visit, which will take place at the invitation of Volodymyr Kreidenko, co-chair of the Verkhovna Rada's parliamentary group on interparliamentary relations with Azerbaijan, the delegation will hold a number of meetings. The discussions will focus on the further development of interparliamentary relations between the two countries.