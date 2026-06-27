Uzbekistan, South Korea to hold second international energy forum in Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The second Uzbekistan-Korea International Energy Forum, titled “Energy Value Networks Forum,” will take place in Tashkent on June 30-July 1, bringing together government officials, industry leaders, international experts and investors from Uzbekistan and South Korea.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan.

The forum is being held with the support of Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy and is organized by South Korean energy company Korea Western Power and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

The event is expected to serve as a platform for strengthening bilateral cooperation and fostering new partnerships in the energy sector, while promoting dialogue on strategic initiatives and investment opportunities.

Discussions will focus on advanced energy technologies, renewable energy development, energy efficiency, investment cooperation and the implementation of practical energy projects.

“The forum will provide an opportunity for stakeholders from both countries to exchange expertise and explore new avenues for collaboration as Uzbekistan continues efforts to modernize its energy sector and expand the use of clean energy technologies,” the organizers said.

The upcoming event follows the inaugural Uzbekistan-Korea Energy Value Networks Forum, held in Tashkent in May 2025. The first forum focused on technological and investment cooperation, specialist exchanges, renewable energy development and sustainable energy solutions, bringing together government officials, energy companies, researchers and industry experts from both countries. Participants also discussed energy efficiency, greenhouse gas mitigation, clean energy technologies and public-private partnership opportunities.