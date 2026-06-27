Azerbaijan transits another shipment of wheat to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Wheat will be sent from Russia to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan tomorrow.

This was reported by the press service of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC.

It is noted that 11 wagons of wheat will be delivered to this country.

On October 21, 2025, in a joint press statement with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had existed since the time of occupation. The first such transit cargo was a shipment of Kazakh grain to Armenia.