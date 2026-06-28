  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy News 28 June 2026 08:00 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. The exchange rate of the manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged this week.

According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate at the end of the week stood at 1.7000 manat.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar

Date Exchange rate Date Exchange rate

June 15

-

June 22

1.7000

June 16

1.7000

June 23

1.7000

June 17

1.7000

June 24

1.7000

June 18

1.7000

June 25

1.7000

June 19

1.7000

June 26

-
Average weekly price

1.7000

 Average weekly price

1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro declined by 0.015 manat over the week. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.00229 manat compared to the previous week, standing at 1.9382 manat per euro.

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

Date Exchange rate Date Exchange rate

June 15

-

June 22

1. 9474

June 16

1.9685

June 23

1. 9414

June 17

1.9741

June 24

1.9317

June 18

1.9589

June 25

1.9324

June 19

1.9428

June 26

-
Average weekly price

1.9611

 Average weekly price

1.9382

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles fell by 0.0475 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0408 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.2938 manat per 100 rubles.

The official exchange rate for 100 Russian rubles

Date Exchange rate Date Exchange rate

June 15

-

June 22

2.3210

June 16

2.3446

June 23

2.2998

June 17

2.3410

June 24

2.2810

June 18

2.3340

June 25

2.2735

June 19

2.3188

June 26

-
Average weekly price

2.3346

 Average weekly price

2.2938

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate compared to the previous week remained unchanged.

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

Date Exchange rate Date Exchange rate

June 15

-

June 22

0.0366

June 16

0.0367

June 23

0.0366

June 17

0.0367

June 24

0.0366

June 18

0.0366

June 25

0.0365

June 19

0.0366

June 26

-
Average weekly price

0.0366

 Average weekly price

0.0366

Data for June 26th was not released due to the Armed Forces Day in Azerbaijan.

Tags:

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more