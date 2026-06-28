Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. The exchange rate of the manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged this week.

According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate at the end of the week stood at 1.7000 manat.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar

Date Exchange rate Date Exchange rate June 15 - June 22 1.7000 June 16 1.7000 June 23 1.7000 June 17 1.7000 June 24 1.7000 June 18 1.7000 June 25 1.7000 June 19 1.7000 June 26 - Average weekly price 1.7000 Average weekly price 1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro declined by 0.015 manat over the week. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.00229 manat compared to the previous week, standing at 1.9382 manat per euro.

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

Date Exchange rate Date Exchange rate June 15 - June 22 1. 9474 June 16 1.9685 June 23 1. 9414 June 17 1.9741 June 24 1.9317 June 18 1.9589 June 25 1.9324 June 19 1.9428 June 26 - Average weekly price 1.9611 Average weekly price 1.9382

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles fell by 0.0475 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0408 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.2938 manat per 100 rubles.

The official exchange rate for 100 Russian rubles

Date Exchange rate Date Exchange rate June 15 - June 22 2.3210 June 16 2.3446 June 23 2.2998 June 17 2.3410 June 24 2.2810 June 18 2.3340 June 25 2.2735 June 19 2.3188 June 26 - Average weekly price 2.3346 Average weekly price 2.2938

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate compared to the previous week remained unchanged.

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

Date Exchange rate Date Exchange rate June 15 - June 22 0.0366 June 16 0.0367 June 23 0.0366 June 17 0.0367 June 24 0.0366 June 18 0.0366 June 25 0.0365 June 19 0.0366 June 26 - Average weekly price 0.0366 Average weekly price 0.0366

Data for June 26th was not released due to the Armed Forces Day in Azerbaijan.