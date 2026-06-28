Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. The exchange rate of the manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged this week.
According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate at the end of the week stood at 1.7000 manat.
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar
|Date
|Exchange rate
|Date
|Exchange rate
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 22
|
1.7000
|
June 16
|
1.7000
|
June 23
|
1.7000
|
June 17
|
1.7000
|
June 24
|
1.7000
|
June 18
|
1.7000
|
June 25
|
1.7000
|
June 19
|
1.7000
|
June 26
|
-
|Average weekly price
|
1.7000
|Average weekly price
|
1.7000
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro declined by 0.015 manat over the week. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.00229 manat compared to the previous week, standing at 1.9382 manat per euro.
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|Date
|Exchange rate
|Date
|Exchange rate
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 22
|
1. 9474
|
June 16
|
1.9685
|
June 23
|
1. 9414
|
June 17
|
1.9741
|
June 24
|
1.9317
|
June 18
|
1.9589
|
June 25
|
1.9324
|
June 19
|
1.9428
|
June 26
|
-
|Average weekly price
|
1.9611
|Average weekly price
|
1.9382
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles fell by 0.0475 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0408 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.2938 manat per 100 rubles.
The official exchange rate for 100 Russian rubles
|Date
|Exchange rate
|Date
|Exchange rate
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 22
|
2.3210
|
June 16
|
2.3446
|
June 23
|
2.2998
|
June 17
|
2.3410
|
June 24
|
2.2810
|
June 18
|
2.3340
|
June 25
|
2.2735
|
June 19
|
2.3188
|
June 26
|
-
|Average weekly price
|
2.3346
|Average weekly price
|
2.2938
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate compared to the previous week remained unchanged.
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|Date
|Exchange rate
|Date
|Exchange rate
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 22
|
0.0366
|
June 16
|
0.0367
|
June 23
|
0.0366
|
June 17
|
0.0367
|
June 24
|
0.0366
|
June 18
|
0.0366
|
June 25
|
0.0365
|
June 19
|
0.0366
|
June 26
|
-
|Average weekly price
|
0.0366
|Average weekly price
|
0.0366
Data for June 26th was not released due to the Armed Forces Day in Azerbaijan.