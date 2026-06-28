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Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Saudi Arabia

Politics News 28 June 2026 19:17 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Saudi Arabia
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Nijat Ismiyev
Nijat Ismiyev
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed its condolences to Saudi Arabia following a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of 14 people.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic helicopter crash in Ras Tanura that claimed the lives of fourteen people.

We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims as well as the Government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on this tragedy," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its page on X.

Earlier today, at least 14 people were killed when a helicopter operated by Saudi Aramco crashed in the city of Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia.

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