US military infrastructure targets attacked in Kuwait and Bahrain – IRGC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Iran launched retaliatory strikes against key US military infrastructure in Kuwait and Bahrain following Washington's military operation.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement.

According to the statement, as part of a joint operation using ballistic missiles and drones, eight important US military infrastructure facilities were hit at the Ali al-Salem air base in Kuwait and the US Fifth Fleet base in Port Salman in Bahrain.

The IRGC also warned that Tehran would respond even more harshly in the event of further US aggression. Furthermore, the IRGC emphasized that a ceasefire violation would automatically invalidate all previously reached agreements.