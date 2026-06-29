Kyrgyzstan launches new phase of digital reforms with online mortgage services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Kyrgyzstan will introduce an online service for registration of mortgage collateral removal through the "Tunduk" mobile application within the framework of the government’s new 100-day reform plan.

This was reported by the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The initiative was announced by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev during an administrative meeting.

"The Prime Minister cited the lack of direct digital data exchange between financial institutions and the state real estate rights registry as the main reason for the current situation. To address this issue, an online registration service for the removal of collateral will be implemented in the Tunduk mobile app within 100 days. The new system will allow the collateral provider to submit an application remotely, and banks will be able to confirm the termination of obligations with a cloud-based electronic signature with automatic authority verification via the E-Notary service," the statement read.

According to the Cabinet, the reform is aimed at eliminating excessive bureaucracy and fully transitioning the procedure to a digital format.

Currently, removal of collateral is one of the most common real estate registration procedures, accounting for almost half of all registered transactions. In the first five months of 2026, more than 34,000 such procedures were carried out.

Kasymaliev noted that the current process requires citizens to obtain original documents from financial institutions, visit government agencies and wait several days for registration.

Under the new system, citizens will be able to submit applications remotely, while banks will confirm termination of obligations using cloud-based electronic signatures. The system will also automatically verify authority through the "E-Notary" platform.

The reform is expected to reduce the registration period from two working days to five hours and eliminate the need for citizens to personally visit government offices.

Meanwhile, the introduction of an online mortgage collateral removal service through the “Tunduk” mobile application could become another significant step in Kyrgyzstan’s digital transformation agenda and the modernization of public services.

The reform demonstrates a shift from simply transferring traditional services online toward building an integrated digital ecosystem where government institutions, financial organizations and citizens can interact through automated data exchange mechanisms.