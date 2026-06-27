Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss bilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. On June 27, a phone conversation took place between Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and Türkiye's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan.

This was reported by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the phone call, the ministers discussed issues stemming from the allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the agenda of strategic cooperation between the two countries, as well as coordination and cooperation within international and regional organizations.

The ministers emphasized that the high level of political dialogue and mutual support between the brotherly countries forms the foundation of bilateral relations, and stressed the importance of continuing close cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

The sides also exchanged views on the current regional security situation, developments in the post-conflict period, and ongoing efforts aimed at ensuring regional peace and stability.