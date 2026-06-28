Azerbaijani judokas complete second day of Grand Prix with gold and bronze medals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Azerbaijan's national judo team delivered an impressive performance on the second day of the Grand Prix in Qingdao, China, capturing both a gold and a bronze medal.

Zelim Tckaev (81 kg) dominated the competition with a series of confident victories to claim the championship title. Tckaev defeated Austria's Bernard Fasching in the final, securing the first Grand Prix gold medal of his career.

In the same weight category, Olympic Champion Hidayat Heydarov (81 kg) successfully captured his first medal in this new weight class. Heydarov defeated Russia's Egor Sukhoparov in the bronze-medal match to step onto the third tier of the podium.

Following Ahmad Yusifov’s (60kg) bronze medal on the opening day, the Azerbaijani squad now stands at an impressive tally of 1 gold and 2 bronze medals for the tournament. With these results, Azerbaijan currently ranks second in the overall team standings, trailing only Japan.