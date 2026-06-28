Trump warns Iran of possible consequences of new attacks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement.

US President Donald Trump wrote about this on Truth Social.

"It is very possible that they will never learn! There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!" Trump wrote.