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Trump warns Iran of possible consequences of new attacks

US News 28 June 2026 04:39 (UTC +04:00)
Trump warns Iran of possible consequences of new attacks
Photo: The White House
Mugaddas Mustafayev
Mugaddas Mustafayev
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement.

US President Donald Trump wrote about this on Truth Social.

"It is very possible that they will never learn! There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!" Trump wrote.

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