Iran is responsible for management of Strait of Hormuz, says Araghchi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. In accordance with the agreements reached, the management of the Strait of Hormuz is Iran's responsibility, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during a joint press conference in Iraq with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein.

According to Araghchi, once the existing obstacles are removed, ensuring the management of the Strait of Hormuz and its full reopening to maritime navigation is Iran's responsibility. He noted that the necessary measures are already being implemented in this regard.

"The implementation of this mechanism rests solely with Iran, and no other country or organization bears responsibility for it," he stressed.

The minister added that any attempts to take actions contrary to the existing agreements or any form of interference would only further complicate the situation, delay the normalization of conditions in the Strait of Hormuz, and increase tensions in the region.

"I call on all parties to respect the agreements that have been reached, refrain from any interference in the management of the Strait of Hormuz, and create the necessary conditions for the implementation of these agreements in accordance with their intended framework," Araghchi said.

The Iranian foreign minister also stated that Tehran welcomes Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein's proposal to launch talks involving Iran, Iraq, and the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council. According to him, Iran is fully prepared to cooperate with the Iraqi government to advance this initiative.

