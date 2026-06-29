Pakistan's GO Group holds talks on agricultural investment in Uzbekistan

Photo: The Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. A delegation from Pakistan's GO Group visited Uzbekistan's Kashkadarya region to explore investment opportunities in agriculture, livestock farming and the food industry.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan.

During the visit, the delegation met with Kashkadarya Governor Murot Azimov to discuss prospects for expanding investment cooperation and developing joint projects in the agricultural sector.

Accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and the regional administration, the delegation toured several agricultural and research facilities across the region.

"After that, the delegation, accompanied by responsible representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture and the Kashkadarya regional administration, organized practical visits to the regions." the ministry noted.

The visit began at the Southern Farming Research Institute, where researchers presented innovations in livestock breeding, forage crop cultivation, plant breeding and seed production.

The delegation also visited Agroline Group NR LLC in Nishon district to review the company's livestock production operations and modern farming technologies.

The visit concluded with an inspection of a 24,000-hectare land plot managed by Nishon LLC. The parties discussed the potential for developing a modern livestock complex, expanding pasture and feed production, and implementing future investment projects in the area.

According to the ministry, the visit is part of broader efforts to attract foreign investment into Uzbekistan's agricultural sector and promote international cooperation in agribusiness.