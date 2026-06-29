Georgia records over $10B in foreign trade in 5M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Georgia’s external merchandise trade reached $10.4 billion in January-May 2026, increasing by 3.7% year-on-year.

The figures were announced by the National Statistics Office of Georgia in its "External merchandise trade of Georgia" report published on June 15.

"External Merchandise Trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia amounted to USD 10 439.7 million in the period from January through May 2026, 3.7% higher year-on-year," the report says.

According to the report, exports increased by 19.8% year-on-year to $3.1 billion during the first five months of 2026.

At the same time, the report highlights that the country’s total imports declined by 1.9% to $7.3 billion.

The trade deficit amounted to $4.2 billion, accounting for 40.4% of total trade turnover, the report says.

To note, Georgia’s exports are relatively concentrated, with motor vehicles traditionally occupying the largest share of export deliveries, followed by metals and metal ores, including precious metal concentrates and ferroalloys, as well as alcoholic beverages such as wine and spirits. In parallel, a significant portion of exports is also driven by re-exports, reflecting the country’s role as a regional logistics and redistribution hub.

On the import side, Georgia’s trade basket is dominated by energy resources, including petroleum and petroleum oils, alongside motor vehicles, pharmaceuticals, machinery, and consumer goods.