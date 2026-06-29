Uzbekistan, South Korea advance potato seed production and agri-tech co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. An Uzbek delegation visited South Korea to study advanced potato seed production technologies and strengthen bilateral cooperation in agricultural innovation.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, following the visit of Uzbek delegation to South Korea under the project "Strengthening Human Capacity for the Development of Potato Seed Production in Uzbekistan."

"During the visit, the delegation learned about the activities of the International Horticultural Institute, the National Horticultural and Specialty Crops Research Institute, the Buan State Agricultural Technology Center, the National Seed Center, and Wonkwang University." the ministry said.

The Uzbek representatives examined South Korea's experience in producing virus-free potato seed, plant breeding, seed certification and the use of modern laboratory technologies.

The program also included hands-on demonstrations of rapid virus detection methods, hydroponic systems, in vitro laboratories, smart greenhouses and the application of artificial intelligence and big data in agriculture. The delegation also reviewed South Korea's approach to training young farmers and supporting the adoption of modern farming technologies.

The two sides agreed to expand cooperation in potato seed production and agricultural research, further develop the Uzbekistan–Korea Potato Seed Center in Samarkand, promote exchanges of students and academic staff, and launch joint research and practical projects.

The parties also reached a preliminary agreement to organize a winter school for Korean students in Samarkand later this year.

According to the ministry, the visit is expected to help strengthen Uzbekistan's potato seed industry, accelerate the adoption of advanced agricultural technologies and deepen cooperation between the two countries in agricultural science and innovation.