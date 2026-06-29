Türkiye's agricultural input prices jump 38.97% year-on-year in April 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Türkiye's Agricultural Input Price Index rose 38.97% year-on-year in April 2026, with monthly prices up 5.61% compared with March, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The index, based at 2020=100, was up 17.49% compared with December of the previous year and 33.79% above the twelve-month moving average. By main category, prices for goods and services currently consumed in agriculture - inputs such as fertilizer, animal feed, and fuel used in routine farm operations - rose 6.2% month-on-month and 41.2% year-on-year. Goods and services contributing to agricultural investment, such as machinery and farm buildings, rose more slowly: 1.95% month-on-month and 25.8% year-on-year.

Fertilizers and soil improvers posted the sharpest annual increase among subgroups, up 62.77% year-on-year. Energy and lubricants recorded the largest monthly increase, up 12.54% compared with March.

Trend's calculations show that input costs farmers pay every season are rising faster than what they pay for long-term investments. Annually, "currently consumed" goods - fertilizer, fuel, feed - are up 41.21%, compared with 38.97% for the headline index. Investment goods like machinery are up only 25.80%, well below the overall rate. The pattern is the same month-to-month: consumed goods rose 6.19% in April, faster than the 5.61% headline rate, while investment goods rose just 1.95%.

In Trend's view, this means farmers are facing heavier pressure on recurring costs than on capital spending. Fertilizer is the biggest driver: its price is up 62.77% year-on-year, well above every other category. April also brought a sharp one-month jump in energy and fuel costs, up 12.54%. Both fertilizer and fuel use typically peak heading into Türkiye's summer growing season, so this cost pressure is likely to weigh on farm margins ahead of harvest. It could also feed through to food prices, both in Türkiye and in regional markets that import Turkish produce, including Azerbaijan and the wider South Caucasus.