Kyrgyzstan plans additional funding for development of At-Bashy district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov instructed to provide additional financing of 1 billion soms ($11.4 million) for At-Bashy district from the republican budget for the next year.

This was reported by the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

This was announced on June 23 during Sadyr Japarov’s working visit to Naryn region, where he reviewed the results of socio-economic development and prospective projects of At-Bashy district.

"President Sadyr Japarov noted that the implementation of the presented projects requires almost 1 billion soms. The head of state emphasized that in recent years significant funds have been allocated to many districts of the republic for the development of infrastructure and the social sector, including up to 1 billion soms. In this regard, the President instructed to provide additional financing for At-Bashy district in the amount of 1 billion soms from the republican budget for the next year," the statement said.

During the presentation, prospective initiatives were presented that are expected to provide additional momentum to the district’s development. The total estimated cost of the proposed projects amounts to 885 million soms ($9.8 million).

The projects include the construction of a public service center, a digital center, a cardiology center, a livestock development complex, a modern livestock market in At-Bashy, a central stadium, as well as a family recreation park.

Meanwhile, the planned allocation of additional budget financing indicates the Kyrgyz government’s continued focus on accelerating regional development and reducing infrastructure gaps outside major cities. The proposed projects in At-Bashy district combine social infrastructure, healthcare, digital services and agricultural facilities, which could strengthen the district’s economic potential and improve public services.

Kyrgyzstan is implementing a number of projects aimed at developing tourism infrastructure and supporting regional economic growth, Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurdan Oruntaev told Trend in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of WUF13 in Baku.