Azerbaijani MFA calls on Israel to reconsider decision on so-called "Armenian genocide"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry stated Israel's decision regarding the so-called "Armenian genocide" raises "serious concerns," criticizing what it described as the politicization of historical events.

In a statement issued by the ministry's press service, the Foreign Ministry said distorting historical facts related to the events of 1915 and turning "complex historical processes into the subject of political decisions far from legal and scientific grounds" is unacceptable.

"Such steps serve not reconciliation and mutual understanding, but the further deepening of existing contradictions, and hinder efforts for lasting peace and reconciliation in the region.

We call on the Israeli government to reconsider this decision it has adopted.

Azerbaijan will continue its consistent position in the defense of historical truths, respect for the principles of international law and the promotion of lasting peace in the region," the ministry said in its statement commenting on the Israeli government's decision regarding the so-called "Armenian genocide."

Earlier, the Israeli government unanimously voted to officially recognize the so-called "armenian genocide," according to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, who announced the decision in a post on X.

The measure will now be placed on the agenda for a plenary vote in the Knesset.