Kazakhstan, Georgia explore growth opportunities in agriculture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Kazakhstan and Georgia have discussed expanding cooperation in the agricultural sector, including increasing bilateral trade in agricultural products and advancing joint investment projects, the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan reports.

The corresponding discussions took place during a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov and Georgia’s Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture David Songulashvili.

Saparov noted that Kazakhstan considers Georgia one of its key partners in the Caucasus region and emphasized the strategic importance of agriculture for both economies. According to him, bilateral agricultural trade has shown steady growth. Agricultural trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Georgia increased by 77 percent in 2025 and exceeded $116 million.

“This demonstrates the significant potential of our cooperation and creates a solid foundation for its further expansion,” Saparov said.

For his part, Songulashvili highlighted the high level of bilateral engagement in agriculture and reaffirmed Georgia’s interest in strengthening partnership, expanding trade in agricultural products, implementing joint investment projects, and promoting the exchange of advanced technologies in the agro-industrial sector.

Particular attention during the meeting was given to increasing supplies of agricultural products to the Georgian market. Kazakhstan expressed interest in boosting exports of grain, flour, vegetable oils, pasta products, meat, dairy products, chocolate, and confectionery.

The parties also discussed veterinary cooperation, including the completion of procedures to align veterinary and sanitary requirements for exports of live pigs and pork from Kazakhstan to Georgia, as well as practical implementation of previously agreed veterinary certificates for exports of breeding and commercial cattle and small ruminants.

Following the talks, Saparov expressed confidence that stronger cooperation would contribute to the development of the agricultural sectors of both countries, strengthen food security, and create new business opportunities.

A day earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze adopted a Joint Statement on establishing a strategic partnership between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Georgia.

Bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Georgia reached $184.5 million in 2025. In January–April 2026, mutual trade totaled $53 million. More than 600 companies with Georgian participation currently operate in Kazakhstan, while 14 organizations are registered at the Astana International Financial Centre.