Uzbekistan, Malaysia's Jaafar Industries sign MoU to develop halal ecosystem

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Uzbekistan's Ministry of Agriculture and Malaysian company Jaafar Industries Sdn. Bhd. have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand cooperation in halal food production, agricultural processing and investment, the ministry said.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan.

The agreement was signed following talks between ministry officials and representatives of the Malaysian company on strengthening collaboration in the food industry, agro-processing and investment.

According to the ministry, the discussions focused on introducing modern technologies for deep processing of agricultural and food products, enhancing food security, developing production in line with halal standards and attracting investment into Uzbekistan's agro-industrial sector.

The two sides also explored opportunities to implement joint projects in Uzbekistan aimed at increasing value-added agricultural production and promoting the adoption of advanced technologies.

"At the end of the meeting, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the state institution "Administrative and Economic Service" under the Ministry of Agriculture and "Jaafar Industries Sdn. Bhd." "On the development of the Halal ecosystem, attraction of investments, transfer (exchange) of knowledge and cooperation in the field of agribusiness."" the statement said.

Under the agreement, the partners will cooperate on developing and implementing a comprehensive halal ecosystem program in Uzbekistan, promoting international best practices, facilitating investment, and expanding knowledge and technology transfer in the agribusiness sector.

The ministry said the partnership is expected to strengthen strategic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Malaysia while supporting the country's efforts to modernize its agricultural industry, improve food production standards and attract foreign investment into value-added agribusiness projects.