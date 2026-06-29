Karabakh's hosting Turkic scholars indicates Azerbaijan's cultural revival - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Karabakh's hosting scholars and intellectuals from the Turkic world is one of the important indicators of Azerbaijan's cultural revival, Deputy Minister of Culture Saadat Yusifova said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

She made the statement at the international conference titled "Teaching Turkic languages, literatures and histories in the context of modern challenges" held within the framework of the Turkic World Week dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress.

According to Yusifova, the events to be held in Karabakh within the framework of the Turkic World Week also have a special symbolic meaning, and cultural life is being revived in our territories that have been under occupation for many years, historical monuments are being restored, and new scientific and educational institutions are starting to operate.

"The panel discussions, exhibitions, presentations, and cultural programs within the framework of the week are not only of an anniversary nature, but also of great importance in terms of re-evaluation of the Turkological heritage based on the scientific approaches of the modern era. Our gathering here today is a clear expression of the common historical memory, cultural unity, and continuity of the traditions of scientific cooperation of the Turkic world.

By hosting this important anniversary event, Azerbaijan once again demonstrates its contribution to the scientific and cultural integration of the Turkic world.

There are events in history, the significance of which spans beyond the period when they occurred. The First Turkological Congress, held in Baku in 1926, which was a turning point in the scientific and cultural history of the Turkic peoples and the understanding of their national identity, is one of such events.

The Congress, as the first international scientific platform where issues of language, literature, history, and culture were systematically discussed, gave impetus to the formation of modern common scientific thought in the Turkic world. The Congress has become a strategic roadmap for future cooperation, strengthening the ideological foundations of cultural and scientific rapprochement between the Turkic peoples," she added.