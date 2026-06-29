Uzbekistan presents $2.8B pipeline of joint projects at EDB meeting

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Uzbekistan presented a pipeline of 36 joint projects worth $2.8 billion during the 20th Annual Meeting of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) in Almaty.

This is stated in a statement published by the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade, following a meeting between Deputy Minister Teshabaev and EDB Management Board Chairman Nikolai Podguzov.

During the EDB Management Board meeting, chaired by Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, participants approved the bank's annual report and its 2027–2031 Development Strategy.

According to the ministry, the sides also discussed the possibility of holding the Eurasian Development Bank's annual meeting in Tashkent in 2027 and the nomination of an Uzbek representative to chair the bank's Management Board.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, the new strategy incorporates several priorities proposed by Tashkent, including strengthening water and energy security, expanding regional transport corridors, and promoting industrial cooperation in line with the country's Uzbekistan-2030 development strategy.

The proposed projects span the chemical, textile, light manufacturing, and processing industries, as well as digital infrastructure, healthcare, and tourism.

"Uzbekistan's priorities are increasingly reflected in the bank's long-term development agenda, creating new opportunities to finance projects that support regional connectivity and sustainable economic growth," the ministry said.

Uzbekistan became a full shareholder of the Eurasian Development Bank in 2025, expanding its access to regional development financing as it seeks to accelerate industrial modernization, infrastructure development, and cross-border economic integration.

Meanwhile, the 20th Annual Meeting and Business Forum of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) was held on June 25–26, 2026, in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Dedicated to the bank’s 20th anniversary, the forum themed "Eurasia 2030+: Investment, Growth and New Opportunities" served as a central hub for international leaders to explore regional economic integration and investment.