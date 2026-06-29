Presidents of Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan address Turkic World Week in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev addressed participants of the Turkic World Week event in Baku, marking the 100th anniversary of the 1st Turkological Congress, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

In their speeches, the heads of state particularly noted the role of the Turkic Congress in shaping a common language, history, and cultural heritage, emphasizing the importance of further strengthening unity among the Turkic states.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 1st Turkological Congress in Baku is symbolic. He noted that Azerbaijan continues to make a significant contribution to the development of the Turkic world and the expansion of cooperation.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan noted that the issues of common language, history, and culture discussed at the Congress remain relevant. The President emphasized that the gathering had a significant impact on fostering a sense of shared identity in the Turkic world, and that preserving its heritage is the shared responsibility of all Turkic peoples. The Turkish leader also emphasized the importance of strengthening solidarity and friendship among the Turkic states.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, in his address, recalled that a century ago in Baku, on the basis of the idea of ​​unity in language, thoughts, and deeds, the foundation was laid for the intellectual revival of the Turkic world. He noted that, despite the difficult political situation, important discussions were held at the Congress on issues of Turkic languages, terminology, spelling, and the transition from Arabic to the Latin alphabet.

According to Sadyr Zhaparov, these decisions made a significant contribution to the integration of Turkic peoples into the world community. He added that the legacy of the First Turkic Congress remains relevant today in terms of the development of scientific, cultural, humanitarian, and strategic cooperation.

In his address, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also noted that Azerbaijan occupies a special place in the Turkic world. He emphasized that the First Turkological Congress was not only an important historical event for all Turkic peoples but also a symbol of the unbreakable unity of fraternal countries. The President pointed out that the ideas put forward at that congress remain relevant to this day. Presidential Advisor Malik Atarbayev read Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's address at the event.

In his address, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev described the 1st Turkological Congress as a turning point in the history of science and culture among the Turkic peoples. He noted that today's forum is an expression of respect for shared values, and the ideas and initiatives voiced a century ago remain exemplary in the modern era.

The head of state emphasized the importance of applying the legacy of ancestors, based on science and education, for the sake of future development. He also expressed confidence that the forum will serve to further strengthen cooperation and unity between the Turkic peoples.