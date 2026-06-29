Global experts join Uzbek Central Bank to discuss monetary policy research

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Uzbekistan's Central Bank brought together leading international economists and academics for its Monetary Policy Dialogue 2026 forum to discuss ways to strengthen the bank's research capacity and expand the use of evidence-based analysis in monetary policymaking.

This was reflected in the statement by the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The meeting featured representatives from the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the University of Oxford, the Geneva Graduate Institute, Hitotsubashi University, and economic research firm OGResearch.

Discussions focused on enhancing the institutional role of research within central banks, strengthening analytical capabilities and expanding cooperation with the international academic community.

Participants exchanged views on best practices for developing central bank research functions, building partnerships with universities, establishing visiting scholar programs and improving collaboration with domestic academic institutions.

The forum also addressed the importance of modern data infrastructure and advanced analytical tools in supporting monetary policy decisions and improving economic forecasting.

"The Central Bank remains committed to promoting research-based policymaking, strengthening the analytical foundations of monetary policy and fostering open dialogue with leading international experts and academic institutions," the bank said in a statement.

The event reflects Uzbekistan's broader efforts to modernize its monetary policy framework and align its central banking practices with international standards. As the country continues to implement inflation-targeting policies and deepen financial sector reforms, expanding analytical capacity and integrating academic research into policy decisions are expected to play an increasingly important role in maintaining macroeconomic stability.