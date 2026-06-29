IsDB chief to join high-level Investors’ Council session in Astana

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Muhammad Al Jasser, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, will undertake an official visit to Kazakhstan from June 30 to July 2, 2026, the IsDB reported.

According to IsDB, during the visit, Al Jasser will participate in the 38th Plenary Session of the Foreign Investors’ Council in Astana and hold high-level meetings with senior government officials.

Meanwhile, chaired by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Foreign Investors’ Council brings together the Government of Kazakhstan, international financial institutions, multinational companies, and development partners to discuss key economic priorities and partnership opportunities.

"This year’s session will be held under the theme “Artificial Intelligence and Digital Sovereignty: Developing national technological ecosystems in Kazakhstan.” Discussions will focus on artificial intelligence, digital sovereignty, national technological capacity, and the role of digital tools in supporting long-term economic growth", the information says.

During the visit, Al Jasser will meet with senior Kazakh government officials to discuss ways to further strengthen the longstanding partnership between the IsDB Group and Kazakhstan. The meetings are expected to cover sustainable infrastructure, transport connectivity, water security, private sector development, digitalization, and human capital development.

“The visit reflects the IsDB Group’s continued commitment to supporting Kazakhstan’s development priorities and advancing cooperation under the forthcoming Member Country Partnership Strategy for 2027–2031,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, an IsDB representative and Islamic finance expert, Yahya Rehman, said on the sidelines of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) Annual Meeting and Business Forum in Almaty that the bank sees significant opportunities for Islamic finance in Kazakhstan’s infrastructure projects. He noted that technical assistance is key to creating a favorable environment and unlocking the sector’s potential.